Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Coming to Disney+ on May the 4th

The final film of the Skywalker saga comes to the streaming service early in celebration of Star Wars Day.

Long have we waited. And now, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney+ on Star Wars Day.

The final chapter of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will begin streaming two months early on Disney+ in honor of May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place -- perfect for Star Wars Day marathons. What began in 1977 with George Lucas’ groundbreaking Star Wars: A New Hope, the nine-part saga is available within Disney+’s extensive collection of Star Wars movies and series including The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams joined forces once again to deliver Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the thrilling climactic chapter in the Skywalker saga, bringing the heroic struggle to restore peace and freedom to the galaxy to an epic, resounding conclusion.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker joins Disney+’s May the 4th line-up including the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and the series finale of the award-winning animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In addition to new content offerings, Disney+ will also honor the artistry of Star Wars with a week-long concept art takeover on the service. Like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings. From Star Wars: A New Hope to The Mandalorian, the updated art will feature work from celebrated artists such as the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist, author, and production designer, Doug Chiang. On the Disney+ home screen, the animated Star Wars brand tile, viewable on web and connected TV devices, gets upgraded with a new animation that honors the signature hyperspace jump.

Note: In the Netherlands, the movie will launch on Disney+ on May 5 due to the Memorial Day holiday.