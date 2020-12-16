This month on The Star Wars Show, Dave Filoni stops by to chat about bringing Ahsoka and Bo-Katan into The Mandalorian and what to look forward to in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Plus, we celebrate 40 years of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back recreating the Battle of Hoth with wild animals, and we hear from Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Leslye Headland, and more on their favorite ESB memories with exclusive never before seen behind-the-scenes footage.