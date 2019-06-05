The Star Wars Show on Batuu — A Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Spectacular!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we report in from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California for an in-depth look at all the sights, sounds, and smells inside Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Andi and Anthony build custom droids at Droid Depot, eat Outpost Mix from Kat Saka's Kettle, and taste test blue and green milk at the Milk Stand. Plus, Scott Trowbridge, portfolio creative executive of Walt Disney Imagineering, leads a tour exploring some fun, hidden details you won't want to miss.