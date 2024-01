Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we take a look at E.K. Johnston's upcoming book, Queen's Peril, find out First Order stormtroopers fly now in the new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker clip, and check out the brand new series Star Wars Families. Plus, we test the of the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on their knowledge of Star Wars merchandise.