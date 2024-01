Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we talk Marvel's Star Wars comic arc Rebels and Rogues, check out four new covers for Marvel's Star Wars: Age of Resistance comics, and remind you that Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2020 tickets go on sale on Friday. Plus, Walt Disney Imagineers tell us what it took to bring the land to life at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.