This week on The Star Wars Show, we take a look at the impressive illustrations inside Star Wars: Myths & Fables, check out Jon Favreau's latest Instagram post behind-the-scenes of The Mandalorian and featuring art by Dave Filoni, and get the backstory on creating Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm. Plus, Andi sits down with author Timothy Zahn to talk about the future of Thrawn.