Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we round up all things Star Wars coming to D23 Expo 2019, chat Disney+ sliding into your Twitter and Instagram feeds, and learn more about Black Spire Outpost's elusive crime boss, Oga Garra in the StarWars.com Databank. Plus, Andi chats with pop-up master Matthew Reinhart about his new book, Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy.