This week on The Star Wars Show we breakdown our favorite parts of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer, get excited about new adventures heading to Star Tours, and find out how you can design a droid for an upcoming Star Wars story. Plus, Anthony gets some hands-on time with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.