Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This month on The Star Wars Show, we take a look back at some rare Star Wars Celebration moments from the past including George Lucas teasing Star Wars: The Clone Wars at his first Celebration, Dave Filoni giving a first look at Star Wars Rebels, and Jon Stewart chatting with George Lucas, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher. Plus, we get a first look at some brand new Star Wars Celebration exclusive merchandise.