Vader Immortal Posters and More Coming To San Diego Comic-Con
This week on The Star Wars Show, we get an exclusive look at the new ILMxLAB Vader Immortal posters being given away at San Diego Comic-Con, plus news on the Lucasfilm pavilion headed to the D23 Expo, and the opening dates for the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts. Plus, we check out what went into bringing the Millennium Falcon to life for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
