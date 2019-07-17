Vader Immortal Posters and More Coming To San Diego Comic-Con

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we get an exclusive look at the new ILMxLAB Vader Immortal posters being given away at San Diego Comic-Con, plus news on the Lucasfilm pavilion headed to the D23 Expo, and the opening dates for the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts. Plus, we check out what went into bringing the Millennium Falcon to life for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.