This week on The Star Wars Show we review all the Star Wars publishing news from San Diego Comic-Con, including Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren and Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader's Castle. Plus, Anthony and Andi send Matt Lieb on a scavenger hunt at San Diego Comic-Con and Anthony checks out all the new Star Wars merchandise in the Lucasfilm Pavilion.