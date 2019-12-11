The Rise of Skywalker Cast, Galaxy's Edge, Giant Screen Gaming and Adorable Animals, Oh My!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we replace the trench run actors from Star Wars: A New Hope with baby animals, play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the biggest screen we could find, and sit down with the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker about their journey together. Plus, Andi and Anthony get captured by the First Order on the brand new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Walt Disney World in Florida.