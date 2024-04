Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This month on The Star Wars Show, Matt Lieb teaches us how to throw a summer convention at home, Anthony hops into an X-wing cockpit to blow some stuff up in Star Wars: Squadrons, and Andi chats with Justin Simien, creator of Dear White People, about his love of Star Wars. Plus, Kitster fumbles his way into the spotlight.