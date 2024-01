Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we check out how Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is heading to Battlefront II, hear some Star Wars Toy Stories from Lucasfilm employees, and have some fun with the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the blue carpet world premiere. Plus, Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, teases The Child's name from The Mandalorian.