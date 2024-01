Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we explore the brand new Star Wars book, The Secrets of the Jedi, find out what's new on the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel and StarWarsKids.com, and ILMxLAB is bringing Vader Immortal: Episode II to D23 Expo. Plus, we explore some of the mysteries in Star Wars.