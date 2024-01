Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we gawk over brand new merchandise of The Child from The Mandalorian, get excited for Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, and the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tell us what they will miss the most. Plus, Anthony sits down with Greg Grunberg to talk Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and his friendship with J.J. Abrams.