Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Is it possible to eat the entire Skywalker saga in pancake form? In this previously recorded segment, Matt Lieb and Dancakes serve up a tall stack to find out! Jar Jar eating a gorg, Yoda with his snakes, Babu Frik, and more scenes from the Star Wars galaxy come to life as delicious pancakes.