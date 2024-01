Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we get an exclusive first look at Poe's X-wing from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Walt Disney World. Plus, we chat with Ethan Sacks, Will Sliney, Zoraida Córdova, and Delilah S. Dawson about all the Black Spire Outpost details in their Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge books.