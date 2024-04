Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This month on The Star Wars Show, we get front-row seats to The Star Wars Show Thanksgiving Holiday Spectacular Parade, sit down with the composer of Our Star Wars Stories, Jermaine Stegall, and chat all things Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge with Debra Wilson and Bobby Moynihan.