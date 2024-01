Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we check out two brand new trailers from both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and The Mandalorian, recreate the destruction of Jabba's sail barge from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with HasLab’s amazing toy, and Andi sits down with the cast of The Mandalorian. Plus, we get a spooky visit from some ghostly office equipment...