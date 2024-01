Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we check out some of the Star Wars exclusives and events coming to San Diego Comic-Con, including how attendees will get a first look at the brand new Sith trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, Andi sits down with author Justina Ireland to talk Lando Calrissian and Ewoks.