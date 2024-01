Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we get excited about Disney+ and The Mandalorian, check out an exclusive excerpt from Force Collector, and find out how you can do good for the galaxy with the official Star Wars app. Plus, Andi sits down with Dave Filoni to get all The Mandalorian details.