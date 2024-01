Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we recap all the reveals from Triple Force Friday, Deborah Chow directing the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Kevin Feige coming to Star Wars, and find out how you and a friend can attend the red carpet premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, Matt Lieb heads to Rancho Obi-Wan to talk Star Wars products with collector, Steve Sansweet.