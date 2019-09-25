Triple Force Friday Fun and Vader Immortal: Episode II

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we share all the details on the Triple Force Friday livestream coming Thursday, September 26, take a look at Vader Immortal: Episode II, which is available now from ILMxLAB and Oculus, and get a glimpse at the brand new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Plus, Andi sits down with Jose Perez III and Alyssa Finley from ILMxLAB to chat about their work on the Vader Immortal virtual reality experience.