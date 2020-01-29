The Star Wars Show Changes Things Up, Plus We Talk With Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

New year, new you, new show format! This week on The Star Wars Show, we mix things up with a brand new, extended episode of the now monthly show! Feast your eyes on the magic of Ewoks: The Musical, watch Andi and Anthony's glee over screen-used props from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and listen in on a roundtable discussion looking back at Star Wars in 2019. Plus, Anthony sits down with Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo to talk about his personal Star Wars journey.