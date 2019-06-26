Exclusive Preview of Thrawn: Treason, and Pete Holmes Talks the Hero's Journey

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we have an exclusive excerpt from Thrawn: Treason and we check out the Star Wars exclusives that will be at San Diego Comic-Con this year. We also have more from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, including what it took to build a real BD-1 droid and a look at the newly released 30-minute demo from EA. Plus, comedian Pete Holmes talks about the hero's journey and his love of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.