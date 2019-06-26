Exclusive Preview of Thrawn: Treason, and Pete Holmes Talks the Hero's Journey
This week on The Star Wars Show we have an exclusive excerpt from Thrawn: Treason and we check out the Star Wars exclusives that will be at San Diego Comic-Con this year. We also have more from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, including what it took to build a real BD-1 droid and a look at the newly released 30-minute demo from EA. Plus, comedian Pete Holmes talks about the hero's journey and his love of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
