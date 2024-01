Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show Anthony catches up with the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, we get an exclusive look at Kylo Ren on Dagobah in Marvel's Age of Resistance - Supreme Leader Snoke #1, check out LEGO Star Wars Battles mobile game, and find out how to rock out at home to DJ Rex's tunes from Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.