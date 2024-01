Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we review all the Star Wars news to come out of D23 Expo including the brand new special look of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, Anthony talks to the cast of The Mandalorian, and thanks Arrested Development actor, Tony Hale for our Emmy.