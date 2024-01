Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show we get an exclusive look at The Art of Star Wars Rebels and Marvel’s Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #3, and members of Road Squadron head to Lucasfilm in their Star Wars inspired rides. Plus, Andi sits down with Hal Hickel and Rachel Rose from Industrial Light and Magic to talk about Galactic Builders.