This week on The Star Wars Show we report in from an "undisclosed location" aka Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to freak out about The Mandalorian, rave about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and get excited about ILMxLab's Vader Immortal: Episode III release. Plus, Anthony gets sassy with Anthony Daniels.