Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, and Simon Kassianides, who portrays Mandalorian warrior Axe Woves, are headed to the celebration in London.

One is the heart of Clone Force 99, the other a member of Lady Bo-Katan’s Mandalorian clan.

Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, has joined the guest list for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. Ang portrays the newest member of the squad alongside veteran Dee Bradley Baker in the animated series streaming now on Disney+.



And Simon Kassianides, the actor who played Axe Woves in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, has also been confirmed. Kassianides portrayed one of Bo-Katan Kryze’s dedicated warriors in the live-action series; you can watch new episodes from Season 3 streaming every Wednesday on Disney+.

Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.

Official Pix is once again proud to be producing the autograph hall at Celebration. Attending fans can now purchase their autograph and photo op tickets for all announced guests.

For fans unable to attend Celebration, Official Pix will be offering a "send in service" to have fans' collectibles and event photos signed by attending autograph guests.

***

It wouldn’t be a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi without Warwick Davis.

The actor was just 12 years old when he was promoted from background Ewok to leading legend Wicket W. Warrick, befriending Leia Organa, Han Solo, and the rest of the rebels to fight the Empire in the original trilogy’s thrilling conclusion.



The young actor impressed George Lucas so much that he soon returned as the leading man in Willow in 1988. In recent years, Davis has returned to both roles, donning the Ewok costume once again in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and leading a new generation on a magical adventure in the Willow series on Disney+.

Marking this special occasion, Davis has been confirmed to attend Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 this April, alongside his children Annabelle Davis and Harrison Davis. Annabelle recently portrayed Willow’s daughter Mims Ufgood in the sequel series, while Harrison joined his father as Pommet the Ewok in the final film in the Skywalker saga.

And all three will be joined in London by Denise Gough, attending her first ever Star Wars Celebration. Gough brought fresh terror to the Empire’s tyranny with her portrayal of ISB Agent Dedra Meero in the first season of Andor, now streaming on Disney+.

***

The Mandalorian Season 3 isn’t the only place you can see screen icon Carl Weathers in the months ahead.

The Greef Karga actor is now confirmed to attend Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April, StarWars.com is excited to announce. Weathers, already loved by a generation of moviegoers thanks to classic turns in the Rocky series, Predator (1987), and much more, became part of the galaxy far, far away as a key figure in The Mandalorian. Weathers will return to the role for Season 3, debuting March 1, and is also among the season’s directors.



Joining Weathers is Brian Herring, who has helped bring several fantastical creatures and droids to life through puppetry — including BB-8 throughout the entire Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Also attending will be Samantha Alleyne, known for a variety of roles from stormtroopers to pilots in the sequel trilogy.

***



Hello there.

StarWars.com is delighted to announce that Ewan McGregor has joined the guest list for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April.



McGregor recently reprised his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ last year. The actor first portrayed young Kenobi in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, with starring roles in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

He’ll be joined by Andy Serkis, the actor who most recently played Kino Loy, the Narkina 5 foreman in Andor leading the charge to freedom shouting “One way out!” Serkis has been a part of the Star Wars galaxy since 2015, when he inhabited the role of the mysterious Snoke, leader of the First Order and Kylo Ren’s dark side teacher in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and later Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Finally, Ian McDiarmid will return to Star Wars Celebration Europe. McDiarmid has portrayed Emperor Sheev Palpatine in live-action and animation, beginning with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which turns 40 this year. He has recently reprised the role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

***

Hello…What have we here?

As revealed on This Week! in Star Wars today, Billy Dee Williams has been confirmed to attend Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April. The actor portrayed the debonair Baron Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. He returned to the role as the rebel general and occasional spy at Jabba’s Palace in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Most recently, Williams donned the cape once more and took the helm of the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



And just yesterday Rosario Dawson was announced to make an appearance at the convention. Dawson first brought Ahsoka Tano to live action in The Mandalorian, reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan in The Book of Boba Fett for a meeting with her mentor’s son, Luke Skywalker. She’ll return to play the Togruta as the lead in the forthcoming Ahsoka series headed to Disney+ later this year.

Williams and Dawson join an exciting line-up of talented celebrity guests headed to Star Wars Celebration this spring. Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.

***

Report to Captain Phasma’s division at once.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that Gwendoline Christie has joined the guest list for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April. The actor first played Captain Phasma, the chrome-armored commander of the First Order in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and returned for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.



She’s not the only sequel trilogy celebrity headed to the show floor. Joonas Suotamo has been confirmed to attend. The actor played the role of Chewbacca in the most recent Skywalker saga films and Solo: A Star Wars Story, after learning at the knee of the master, the late performer Peter Mayhew. Suotamo most recently reunited with Solo writer Jon Kasdan to play The Scourge in the Willow series on Disney+.

And Ming-Na Wen, the actor who brought elite assassin Fennec Shand to life on The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, is also slated to appear.

Aidan Cook, the talented performer behind Doctor Quadpaw in Andor, Two Tubes in Andor and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Bobbajo in The Force Awakens, and Boolio in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will attend.



Finally, representing the Star Wars prequels, will be Silas Carson, the actor who played Jedi Ki-Adi-Mundi and Viceroy Nute Gunray, and Skywalker Sound’s Matthew Wood, a Celebration veteran and the voice of General Grievous and his legion of battle droids.

***



This is where the fun begins.





StarWars.com is excited to announce that Hayden Christensen will attend Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April. The actor played the pivotal role of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005), as the noble Jedi Knight turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. In 2022, Christensen made a long-awaited return to the role in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, starring opposite Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. Christensen's Celebration appearance in 2022, his first in many years, received a thunderous welcome.



For fans of Mandalorians, there’s even more reason to be excited, however.

Katee Sackhoff, the actor behind Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, will make her second Celebration appearance in London. Sackhoff portrayed Bo-Katan in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, before bringing the character to life in live-action in The Mandalorian. And joining Sackhoff at Celebration will be another veteran of Star Wars animation.





James Arnold Taylor, voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is also heading to London. Taylor has long been an integral part of the saga, giving voice to stormtroopers, aliens, Imperials, and more in films including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.



In addition, Mads Mikkelsen, who played scientist Galen Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is set to attend.

Finally, Denis Lawson will also land at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. Lawson portrayed the fan-favorite rebel pilot Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars trilogy, making a welcome return to the role in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

***

To paraphrase Ahsoka Tano, we like firsts.

With less than three months left before Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 this April, StarWars.com is thrilled to announce the first of many talented celebrity guests who will appear at the convention.

Star Wars icon Anthony Daniels, the only actor to work on all 11 Star Wars feature films will make an appearance. Daniels notably portrayed C-3PO in all three Skywalker saga trilogies.





Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi, will reunite with fellow Clone Wars alum and Sky Guy Matt Lanter, the voice of Anakin Skywalker, as well as Dee Bradley Baker, the longtime voice of clone troopers in Star Wars animation and most recently the majority of Clone Force 99 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, performing as Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Crosshair.





And from live action, they’ll be joined by Giancarlo Esposito, whose nefarious Moff Gideon challenged Din Djarin and hunted Grogu in The Mandalorian, and newcomers from the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series Vivien Lyra Blair, who brought the spark of rebellion to young Leia Organa, and Indira Varma, who played double-agent Tala Durith. Official Pix will once again manage all autograph guests at the show. Stay tuned for mail-in and reservation details as well as more exciting announcements about other celebrity guests slated to appear.

And mark your calendars because additional single-day tickets will be available starting this Friday, January 27, at 9 a.m. PST only on the official Star Wars Celebration website.

Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.