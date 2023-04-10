Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

The announcement came in the closing ceremony of Star Wars Celebration Europe today.

Star Wars Celebration is off to Japan.



Today at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, it was announced that the world’s biggest Star Wars event will return to Japan for the first time since 2008. It will be the next Star Wars Celebration, taking place April 18-20, 2025, once again at the Makuhari Messe.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more details, including ticket on-sale dates.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 saw major reveals this past week, including the release of an Ahsoka trailer and much more. Check out StarWars.com’s roundup for all the big news.