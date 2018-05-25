ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

Solo: A Star Wars Story Is Here!

May 25, 2018
May 25, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Check out a bounty of ticket offers, interviews, and more from StarWars.com and The Star Wars Show!

We've got a really good feeling about this.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, highly anticipated by scoundrel fans throughout the galaxy, is finally here! Set prior to the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, the film stars Alden Ehrenreich as nerf-herder-to-be Han Solo, Donald Glover as the super-cool Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. The incredible cast also includes Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett, Thandie Newton as Val, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as L3-37, and Paul Bettany as Dryden Vos. That's some crew.

If you're looking to do some Solo recon before you make the jump to the theater, check out some highlights from StarWars.com and The Star Wars Show's coverage of the film, including everything from ticket offers to recipes to interviews. (And we'll keep updating this post with more great content!) Punch it, and enjoy.

Tickets


Enfys Nest and the Cloud-Raiders on Savareen in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Solo in the StarWars.com Databank

News, Trailers, Posters, & Previews


Han and Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Interviews


Chewbacca roars.

Quizzes & Polls


A gloved hand holds a set of chance cubes in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Recipes, Crafts, & Creativity


Millennium Falcon living quarters.

Fun Stuff


The Star Wars Show








StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Best New Character in Solo: A Star Wars Story?

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Solo: A Star Wars Story Arrives on Disney+

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    In Rob Bredow's Making of Solo Book, 'See the Way the Magic is Made'

    April 11, 2019

    April 11, 2019

    Apr 11

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Inside the Lucasfilm Archive: Han Solo's Dice

    March 6, 2019

    March 6, 2019

    Mar 6

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Ultimate Guides to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story

    December 11, 2018

    December 11, 2018

    Dec 11

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Creature Feature: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Corellian Hounds

    November 9, 2018

    November 9, 2018

    Nov 9

  • {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Porgs and Other Props From the Lucasfilm Display Case

    November 7, 2018

    November 7, 2018

    Nov 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved