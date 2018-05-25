Solo: A Star Wars Story Is Here!

Check out a bounty of ticket offers, interviews, and more from StarWars.com and The Star Wars Show!
We've got a really good feeling about this.
Solo: A Star Wars Story, highly anticipated by scoundrel fans throughout the galaxy, is finally here! Set prior to the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, the film stars Alden Ehrenreich as nerf-herder-to-be Han Solo, Donald Glover as the super-cool Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. The incredible cast also includes Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett, Thandie Newton as Val, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as L3-37, and Paul Bettany as Dryden Vos. That's some crew.
If you're looking to do some Solo recon before you make the jump to the theater, check out some highlights from StarWars.com and The Star Wars Show's coverage of the film, including everything from ticket offers to recipes to interviews. (And we'll keep updating this post with more great content!) Punch it, and enjoy.
