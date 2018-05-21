ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Hello, What Have We Made Here? A DIY Lando Calrissian Tote

May 21, 2018
May 21, 2018
Kelly Knox

Carry your books and other essentials in a bag that’s almost as stylish as the ol’ smoothie himself.

He’s a card player, gambler, scoundrel, and you definitely like him: Of course we’re talking about Lando Calrissian. From his unforgettable first appearance in The Empire Strikes Back to a look at his early days in Solo: A Star Wars Story, there’s something about Lando that is utterly charming and stylish.

Turn a plain white canvas bag into a one-of-kind tote bag inspired by Lando’s bright Solo style with this how-to.

Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

What You'll Need*

  • White canvas tote with black straps
  • Yellow fabric dye
  • Black felt
  • Red satin ribbon
  • White fabric paint
  • Ruler
  • Scissors
  • Chalk
  • Hot glue gun

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by dyeing the white canvas tote yellow by following the directions on the package, and let dry completely.

If you can’t find a tote with black straps and a black bottom, you can use black fabric paint after the bag dries to make the same design.

A chalk line creates a triangle on a black piece of felt on top of a yellow canvas bag.

Step 2: Line up one side of the felt with the black stripe on the right side of the bag. With the chalk and ruler, draw a right-angle triangle on the felt. Cut it out.

A strip of black felt the width of a ruler, next to a black felt triangle on top of yellow canvas.

Step 3: Trace both edges of the ruler on the felt to make a thick stripe. Cut it out, and then place it on the other side of the black strap. Line it up with the edge of the bag and trim the stripe to fit.

Step 4: Hot glue or stick [if the felt has adhesive backing] the triangle and stripe on the bag. They should approximately line up at the bottom edges on either side of the right strap.

A red ribbon is glued on the bottom edge of a bag.

Step 5: Fold and glue one edge of the red satin ribbon to prevent fraying. Then glue the red ribbon around the bottom of the bag, working a few inches at a time. You can cut and fold the other end if you want the ribbon only on the front side of the bag, or glue it around on both sides. Let cool.

White fabric paint creates white stripes on a black strap.

Step 6: Use the white fabric paint on the black straps to draw the same small stripes that Lando sports on his stylish scarf. Let dry. Repeat on the back side of the bag if desired, and let dry.

Completed Lando DIY tote.

Step 7: Let all paint and glue dry completely, and your Lando tote is complete! Or should we say Lan-tote?

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.

star wars crafts Solo: A Star Wars Story Lando Calrissian (Star Wars)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    This Upcycled Star Wars-Style Crate Makes a Great Galactic Gift Box

    December 15, 2022

    December 15, 2022

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Make This AT-ST Diorama the Center of Attention

    November 14, 2022

    November 14, 2022

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Fight Against the Dark with a Jack-O’-Lantern Inspired by Andor

    October 10, 2022

    October 10, 2022

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You’ll Lose Your Mind Over This DIY Bor Gullet Pumpkin

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • A DIY Lola for Your Little Leia or Luke

    July 1, 2022

    July 1, 2022

    Jul 1

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Bring Light and Life to Your Collection with This Starlight Beacon DIY Bookend

    June 14, 2022

    June 14, 2022

    Jun 14

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover Talk Lando in Galaxy’s Greatest Heroes Special - Excerpt

    February 7, 2022

    February 7, 2022

    Feb 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved