Hello, What Have We Made Here? A DIY Lando Calrissian Tote

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by dyeing the white canvas tote yellow by following the directions on the package, and let dry completely.

If you can’t find a tote with black straps and a black bottom, you can use black fabric paint after the bag dries to make the same design.

Step 2: Line up one side of the felt with the black stripe on the right side of the bag. With the chalk and ruler, draw a right-angle triangle on the felt. Cut it out.

Step 3: Trace both edges of the ruler on the felt to make a thick stripe. Cut it out, and then place it on the other side of the black strap. Line it up with the edge of the bag and trim the stripe to fit.

Step 4: Hot glue or stick [if the felt has adhesive backing] the triangle and stripe on the bag. They should approximately line up at the bottom edges on either side of the right strap.

Step 5: Fold and glue one edge of the red satin ribbon to prevent fraying. Then glue the red ribbon around the bottom of the bag, working a few inches at a time. You can cut and fold the other end if you want the ribbon only on the front side of the bag, or glue it around on both sides. Let cool.

Step 6: Use the white fabric paint on the black straps to draw the same small stripes that Lando sports on his stylish scarf. Let dry. Repeat on the back side of the bag if desired, and let dry.

Step 7: Let all paint and glue dry completely, and your Lando tote is complete! Or should we say Lan-tote?

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.