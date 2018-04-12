ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Let Out a Wookiee Roar for These Chewbacca Noodle Rolls

April 12, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Thinking with your stomach is totally fine with this delicious snack.

Co-piloting the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy is no easy task and eating healthy isn’t always an option when you’re living a smuggler’s life. For a lighter alternative, these spring rolls are fun to make and portable enough to eat when you’re on the move in the Falcon -- or watching the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer again and again, anywhere you go.

Made to look like Kashyyyk’s native giants, these adorable eats are filled with brown buckwheat noodles and given their hostile countenance with the help of seaweed and steamed fish cake detailing.

Dip with caution into a sweet and spicy chili sauce...it's not wise to upset a Wookiee.

Three Chewbacca noodle rolls.

Chewbacca Noodle Rolls

What You’ll Need:

  • Nori (seaweed)
  • Kamaboko  (fish cake)
  • Sweet chili sauce

Ingredients:
  • 8 ounces dry soba noodles, boiled and rinsed according to package directions
  • 6-8 Spring Roll wrappers

Cutting seaweed into strips and kamaboko into squares for Chewbacca noodle rolls.

Step 1: To create the bandoliers, cut seaweed into 2-inches long by 1/4-inch wide strips. Cut small squares of the white part of the kamaboko to create the details. Set aside.

Cut eyes and nose out of seaweed for Chewbacca noodle rolls.

Step 2: Cut eyes and nose out of seaweed to create the eyes and nose.

Cut jagged edges in kamaboko for teeth for Chewbacca noodle rolls.

Step 3: Slice jagged edges out of the white part of the kamaboko to create the upper and lower bite of Chewie’s teeth.

Step 4: One at a time, place the spring roll wrapper into a dish of warm water until clear and softened, about 30 seconds.

Assemble the eyes, nose, and mouth for Chewbacca noodle rolls.

Step 5: Spread the wrapper flat, then place the bandolier face down, at a diagonal. Then place the eyes, nose, and mouth pieces.

Bundle-cooked soba noodles for Chewbacca noodle rolls.

Step 6: Bundle some of the cooked soba noodles over the pieces, laying them down the center. Fold the top and bottom of the wrapper inwards, then tightly roll the sides in. Turn over to reveal the Wookiee.

Serve Chewbacca noodle rolls with sweet chili sauce.

Step 7: Serve the rolls with sweet chili sauce.

Enjoy these delicious walking carpets!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

