Enjoy a Galaxy of Solo: A Star Wars Story GIFs

April 9, 2018
April 9, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Make some special modifications to your messages with Han, Lando, Qi’ra, and more.

Update (4/9/2018): 

We've smuggled you some fun new GIFs featuring Han, Lando, Qi'ra, and more from the thrilling trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Check out a few below and visit the Solo: A Star Wars Story category of Giphy’s official Star Wars page for even more GIFs from the upcoming film. So buckle up -- and bring some scoundrel style to your messages!

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25.

Original post (2/5/2018): 

Two days, two looks at Solo: A Star Wars Story that will ignite our imaginations for the next three months. When excitement of this magnitude hits, sometimes words aren’t enough.

But fear not, friends. The crew here at StarWars.com has taken the liberty of creating a few GIFs from the new Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser trailer just for you. (And yes. That Lando smile is included.)

Han Solo smiles at Qi'ra in a GIF.

Qi'ra walks confidently, in a GIF.

The Millennium Falcon flies through a space storm, in a GIF.

Lando Calrissian smiles confidently in a GIF.

Chewbacca pats Han Solo's back as they look out on the ocean, in a GIF.

And that’s just the beginning. For more, head over to the Solo category of Giphy’s official Star Wars page, where you’ll find everything you need to satisfy your GIF needs from a galaxy far, far away.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

Solo: A Star Wars Story GIFs

