Can you rock a cape like the captain of cool? Find out now!

Lando Calrissian is one dapper dude. Not that we had any doubt, but Donald Glover certainly confirmed it with his recent tour of Lando’s Millennium Falcon. Have you ever wondered which of the smooth-talking smuggler’s get-ups would be the ideal fashion choice for you? Find out now with our new quiz below and make sure to catch all of Lando’s new and undeniably cool outfits in Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters May 25!