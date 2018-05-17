Feeling Lucky? Try This Recipe for Han Solo's Chance Cubes

We've got a good feeling about these petit fours, the perfect way to celebrate your latest win.

It was in that fateful game of sabacc [Corellian Spike rules] with the charming Lando Calrissian that the smuggler Han Solo won the fastest ship in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon. The chance cubes from that game hung in the cockpit of the Falcon and proved to be a lucky charm, time and time again.

These edible game tokens are much tastier—made of cake and sweet frosting—featuring the same winning symbols that proved to be a lucky charm over the years. I’ve got a really good feeling about this.

Solo Chance Cubes

What You’ll Need:



Pre-made poundcake

White fondant

Cube symbols template

Edible gold color mist

Edible gold luster dust

2 cups powdered sugar

2 Tablespoons corn syrup

2-3 Tablespoons hot water

Icing Ingredients:

Step 1: Use the template to cut the symbols out of fondant. Set aside.

Step 2: Cut the poundcake into 2-inch cubes. Place in the freezer.

Step 3: In a bowl, stir together the powdered sugar, corn syrup, and hot water, whisking until smooth.

Step 4: Dip the frozen pieces of cake into the icing, let set on a wire rack.

Step 5: Add the fondant symbols to the sides of the cube, using icing to hold into place.

Step 6: Once the icing and fondant pieces have set, spray with gold color mist.

Step 7: Let dry, then brush gold luster dust over the cubes to serve.

Get a glimpse of the chance cubes in the featurette below!



