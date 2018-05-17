ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Feeling Lucky? Try This Recipe for Han Solo's Chance Cubes

May 17, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

We've got a good feeling about these petit fours, the perfect way to celebrate your latest win.

It was in that fateful game of sabacc [Corellian Spike rules] with the charming Lando Calrissian that the smuggler Han Solo won the fastest ship in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon. The chance cubes from that game hung in the cockpit of the Falcon and proved to be a lucky charm, time and time again.

Lando Calrissian grins while holding holding his cards in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

These edible game tokens are much tastier—made of cake and sweet frosting—featuring the same winning symbols that proved to be a lucky charm over the years. I’ve got a really good feeling about this.

Solo Chance Cubes

What You’ll Need:


Icing Ingredients:
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons corn syrup
  • 2-3 Tablespoons hot water

Pieces of white fondant cut into various symbols.

Step 1: Use the template to cut the symbols out of fondant. Set aside.

Pound cake cut into squares.

Step 2: Cut the poundcake into 2-inch cubes. Place in the freezer.

Step 3: In a bowl, stir together the powdered sugar, corn syrup, and hot water, whisking until smooth.

A cube of cake drips with icing.

Step 4: Dip the frozen pieces of cake into the icing, let set on a wire rack.

Cake cubes with fondant symbols cool on a wire rack.

Step 5: Add the fondant symbols to the sides of the cube, using icing to hold into place.

A canister preparing to spray cake cubes.

Step 6: Once the icing and fondant pieces have set, spray with gold color mist.

A paintbrush with glitter dust paints the fondant symbols on the cake cubes.

Step 7: Let dry, then brush gold luster dust over the cubes to serve.

Finished product of cake chance cubes.

Get a glimpse of the chance cubes in the featurette below!


Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.
Han Solo (Star Wars) Solo: A Star Wars Story Lando Calrissian (Star Wars) Chance cubes

