UPDATED: Millennium Falcon Experience Prepares to Launch

Find out where the life-size replica from Solo: A Star Wars Story is landing near you!

Climb into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and buckle up, baby!

A life-size replica of the interior of the ship that made the Kessel Run is blasting off on tour to a city near you. Constructed inside a 40-foot long shipping container, visitors will finally get the chance to say "Punch it!" from inside the iconic cockpit. The finest details were crafted using the same molds used in Solo: A Star Wars Story!

Here's where you can find the new Millennium Falcon Experience:



Northern Kentucky University (NKU), April 27-29

Atlanta Braves Stadium, May 4-6

Salt Lake City Megaplex 20 at Jordan Commons, May 18-20

Denver Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Littleton, May 25-27

No need to sell your speeder. Free tickets to the attraction's latest and final docking bay, Denver Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Littleton, will be distributed on a first-come basis this weekend, beginning Friday, May 25, at 7:30 a.m. outside the theater and starting with the earliest entry time for the same day at 10 a.m. The last entry is 6 p.m. Tickets for both Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27, can be obtained on the day of entry beginning at 7:30 a.m. with the first entry at 9 a.m. each day and the last entry at 6 p.m. Tickets are limited for all three days.

Each pass is good for a group of up to five individuals. Tickets are valid for only the day of distribution and are timed to 30 minute windows and allow for entry into the line for the cockpit experience at that time.

