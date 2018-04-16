Last Shot Author Daniel José Older on Han Solo the Dad and Why Lando Needs L3-37

The scribe goes deep into his scoundrel-starring novel with StarWars.com.
Hokey religions and ancient weapons may be no match for a blaster at your side, according to Han Solo, but what do you need when the going gets really tough? Somebody who has your back, whether you’re smooth with your words, or with your blaster pistol. Han Solo and Lando Calrissian have spent their lives trying to make one great score, but the odds are stacked against them in Last Shot by Daniel José Older from Del Rey. Connecting to Solo: A Star Wars Story and out for sale tomorrow, April 17, Last Shot brings the scruffy smuggler and the suave gambler back into action, as events from their past finally catch up to them and threaten the galaxy. StarWars.com spoke with Daniel José Older, the New York Times bestselling author of the Bone Street Rumba and The Shadowshaper Cypher series, about Han, Lando, and not throwing away their shot.