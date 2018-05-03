ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Solo: A Star Wars Story Ticket Offers and Giveaways

May 4, 2018
May 4, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Celebrate Star Wars Day by snagging ticket offers to the film, special events, and more!

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters May 25, with an exhilarating adventure featuring Han Solo and his crew, including Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and, of course, the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon. Tickets are now on sale, and StarWars.com is excited to announce a galaxy of giveaways, special events, and other offers in celebration of the highly-anticipated film’s release.

Opening Night Events

On Thursday, May 24, Star Wars fans can be among the first to experience Solo: A Star Wars Story at Opening Night Fan Events. In addition to seeing the film one hour early, fans attending will receive an exclusive poster, novelty buttons and be given a special event-only concession offer. At AMC theaters, fans will also receive replica dice from the film.

    • Solo Saturdays with IMAX at Regal

    On Saturday, May 26 and Saturday, June 2, the first 1,000 guests who experience Solo: A Star Wars Story in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive an exclusive collectible ticket featuring art by Tom Whalen. A poster version of the collectible ticket art will be available to IMAX guests in the Regal Crown Club store. Available while supplies last.

    Solo Sundays with IMAX at AMC

    On Sunday, May 27 and Sunday, June 3, guests who purchase a ticket to see Solo: A Star Wars Story in IMAX at AMC Theatres will receive one of two exclusive prints from artist Marko Manev. Collect them both, while supplies last.Nine panels, each featuring one of the main characters and the logo from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

    Cinemark

    Fans who see Solo: A Star Wars Story in Cinemark XD opening weekend will receive a custom character poster. Available while supplies last; only at participating theatres. See site for details.Promotional materials for Solo: A Star Wars Story, including a set of three Mondo glasses which feature Han, Chewbacca, Lando, and the Millennium Falcon.

    Alamo Drafthouse

    As part of the advanced ticketing promotion, at Alamo Drafthouse you can add an exclusive Solo: A Star Wars glass by Mondo to your ticket purchase. Designed by artist Oliver Barrett, this stunning Mondo glass depicts the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story, including Han, Chewbacca, Lando, and the Millennium Falcon. Available while supplies last.

    A Solo: A Star Wars Story movie poster.

    Fandango

    Each fan buying tickets to Solo: A Star Wars Story on Fandango will receive a gift-with-purchase: an exclusive poster from Fandango FanShop, Fandango’s movie merchandise marketplace, while supplies last. Fandango FanShop is offering dozens of Star Wars collectibles to celebrate the tickets-on-sale date. See site for details.

    Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    tickets Solo: A Star Wars Story

