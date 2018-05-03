Solo: A Star Wars Story Ticket Offers and Giveaways

Celebrate Star Wars Day by snagging ticket offers to the film, special events, and more!
Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters May 25, with an exhilarating adventure featuring Han Solo and his crew, including Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and, of course, the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon. Tickets are now on sale, and StarWars.com is excited to announce a galaxy of giveaways, special events, and other offers in celebration of the highly-anticipated film’s release.
Opening Night Events
On Thursday, May 24, Star Wars fans can be among the first to experience Solo: A Star Wars Story at Opening Night Fan Events. In addition to seeing the film one hour early, fans attending will receive an exclusive poster, novelty buttons and be given a special event-only concession offer. At AMC theaters, fans will also receive replica dice from the film.