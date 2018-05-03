Solo: A Star Wars Story Ticket Offers and Giveaways

Solo Sundays with IMAX at AMC

On Sunday, May 27 and Sunday, June 3, guests who purchase a ticket to see Solo: A Star Wars Story in IMAX at AMC Theatres will receive one of two exclusive prints from artist Marko Manev. Collect them both, while supplies last.

Cinemark

Fans who see Solo: A Star Wars Story in Cinemark XD opening weekend will receive a custom character poster. Available while supplies last; only at participating theatres. See site for details.

Alamo Drafthouse

As part of the advanced ticketing promotion, at Alamo Drafthouse you can add an exclusive Solo: A Star Wars glass by Mondo to your ticket purchase. Designed by artist Oliver Barrett, this stunning Mondo glass depicts the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story, including Han, Chewbacca, Lando, and the Millennium Falcon. Available while supplies last.

Fandango

Each fan buying tickets to Solo: A Star Wars Story on Fandango will receive a gift-with-purchase: an exclusive poster from Fandango FanShop, Fandango’s movie merchandise marketplace, while supplies last. Fandango FanShop is offering dozens of Star Wars collectibles to celebrate the tickets-on-sale date. See site for details.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

