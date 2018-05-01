ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

This Millennium Falcon Ice Cream Treat Truly Belongs Among the Clouds

May 1, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Hello, what have we here? Celebrate Star Wars Day with this tasty recipe, no landing permit required.

You've never heard of the Millennium Falcon?  The iconic Corellian ship is the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, its familiar shape recognized from here to the Outer Rim. And when Solo: A Star Wars Story debuts, the film not only promises new insights into Han Solo, the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy, but we’ll see even more of his favorite YT-1300 light freighter.

To celebrate Star Wars Day this year, we're putting the hyperdrive on ice and heading to Bespin with an edible ice cream Falcon surrounded by puffs of sugary, pastel clouds just like the ones over Cloud City. Make your own Millennium Falcon Ice Cream Cones to celebrate the iconic ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.

Millennium Falcon Ice Cream Cones

What You’ll Need:

  • 2 Waffle cones
  • 16 ounces cotton candy
  • Star Wars silicone mold

Ingredients:
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Black food gel dye

Step 1: In a large bowl, whisk the heavy cream, milk, and sugar until the sugar is dissolved.

A bowl contains heavy cream, milk, sugar, vanilla, and a few drops of black gel food dye, which will be used to make a Millennium Falcon Ice Cream Treat.

Step 2: Stir in the vanilla and a few drops of black gel food dye, until the color becomes gray.

Step 3: Cover and refrigerate until cold.

An orange-colored Millennium Falcon ice cream mold filled with an ice cream base is prepared for freezing.

Step 4: Pour some of the ice cream base into the molds, place in the freezer until solid.

Step 5: Pour the rest of the base into an ice cream maker, and churn according to the manufacturer’s directions.

Step 6: Spoon into a sealable container and keep in the freezer until ready to serve.

A waffle ice cream cone wrapped with decorative blue cotton candy.

Step 7: Wrap the cotton candy around the waffle cone. Add scoops of ice cream.

A Millennium Falcon-shaped ice cream scoop sits atop a cloud of blue cotton candy in a waffle cone.

Step 8: Release the Falcon from the mold and place on top of the cone to serve.

Now sit back, enjoy, and May the 4th be with you!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

