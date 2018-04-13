"It's Magic": Inside Hasbro's Solo: A Star Wars Story Black Series Figures, New Millennium Falcon Toy, and More

StarWars.com speaks with the toymakers about bringing Han, Lando, and more to life -- plus first details on an exciting new contest!
If you've seen the trailers for Solo: A Star Wars Story, you've glimpsed the young, fast-driving, confident-yet-green Han Solo. The super-cool Lando Calrissian, pulling off a yellow-and-blue outfit like few in any galaxy could. You've witnessed the moves of the Millennium Falcon -- but a Falcon that's cleaner and seemingly more complete than the one we know. You've seen card games and weird aliens and a goggles-wearing Chewbacca.
Thanks to Hasbro, it's all coming home for fans of all ages to collect and play with.