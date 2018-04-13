"It's Magic": Inside Hasbro's Solo: A Star Wars Story Black Series Figures, New Millennium Falcon Toy, and More

StarWars.com: The range trooper figure is really impressive. There's just so much going on with him, including actual faux fur. We're also getting Qi'ra, who has nice detailing with snow on her boots and clothes, as well as a new Chewbacca. What can you tell us about them -- and, most importantly, Chewie's huge blaster rifle?

Steve Bono: These new characters are really exciting for us to design. The range trooper had the fur-lined coat and some cool snowtrooper-like details, as well as those massive boots. The boots were a big challenge to execute, so that the figure could have articulated ankles and be posable. There are multiple parts in the foot/ankle joint that allow some unusual but effective articulation. Qi’ra is a great new character and has so many cool costumes. The outfit we chose features many different textures, from silk to leather to fur trim on the jacket. On Chewie, the bowcaster has always been part of his look, so it is fun to see him with a big new different blaster! The reference we get on all the weapons is excellent. It allows us to do the most accurate and detailed accessories.

StarWars.com: Correct me if I'm wrong, but does Chewie have a new head sculpt from previous releases?

Steve Bono: He does! Every Chewbacca we have designed for the Black Series has been updated for a unique portrait and refined details. He usually doesn’t have much for us in the way of new costumes, so new expressions and gear are usually the focus when Chewie is added to the line. This particular head has also been adjusted to better allow for goggles to be worn, and the hair sculpted to fit over his new double bandolier.

StarWars.com: I believe this is the first Star Wars line based on one movie to utilize your new Photo Real technique across the board. Does that make this launch even more exciting for you?

Steve Bono: Every new movie line is fun and exciting for us! In this line, the Photo Real technology is a great tool that allows us to showcase our really excellent sculpts in the best light. We have come to the point now where the painted portrait and sculpted portrait really complement each other to represent the character in an incredibly realistic way. We’re excited to continue bringing this cool technology to our Black Series figures.

StarWars.com: Finally, we're getting a new Millennium Falcon for the 3.75-inch line, which is always cause for celebration. What do you want fans to know about it?

Joe Ninivaggi: One of the things that is really exciting about the new 3.75-inch Kessel Run Millennium Falcon is that we get to see the Falcon as never before, and it’s also the first time we were able to build a toy Falcon around the legend that it’s most known for: the Kessel Run. The features really stoke the imagination. You’ll hear take off sounds when you pick it up. Press a button and you’ll jump into hyperspace with progressive flashing LEDs along the fuselage and pulse-pounding lightspeed sound effects. Take the next hyperspeed jump and the turbulence will literally make the toy rumble in your hands!

StarWars.com: Was it especially meaningful for the team, considering the original Kenner Falcon -- which Hasbro's Mark Boudreaux worked on -- may be the most iconic of all Star Wars toys?

Joe Ninivaggi: Every Star Wars film is an opportunity to bring a new generation of kids into the joys of Star Wars play. And no ship in the Star Wars universe is more important than the Millennium Falcon. Just being able to make a toy of a slightly modified version for The Force Awakens was a “pinch me” moment. But when we first saw reference for the original design that would be featured in Solo we may have had some teary-eyed team members. And best of all was to see everything come full circle for Mark Boudreaux, whom we consider “the godfather” of Star Wars vehicle toys. Mark designed the very first Kenner Millennium Falcon, as well as every version of the iconic ship that Kenner and Hasbro created over the last 41 years. When you can share a new Millennium Falcon toy with that new generation of kids, it’s a really special thing. But when it’s a Mark Boudreaux original, it’s magic.

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.