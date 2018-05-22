Elsa Charretier Teaches Us How to Draw Han Solo

The Star Wars: Choose Your Destiny: A Han & Chewie Adventure artist provides a step-by-step tutorial on sketching our favorite scoundrel.

Here at StarWars.com, we've been enjoying a charming new book recently released in celebration of Solo: A Star Wars Story — Choose Your Destiny: A Han & Chewie Adventure by writer Cavan Scott and artist Elsa Charretier. In this first entry of what will be a series, readers must make decisions for Han Solo and Chewbacca, who are faced with multiple problems after their delivery to Jabba the Hutt goes awry. [Go figure.] It's great fun for all ages, and Charretier -- already a fan favorite for her work on IDW Publishing's Star Wars comics -- fills Choose Your Destiny: A Han & Chewie Adventure with beautiful, energetic images in her trademark style. Check out the cover and a peek at what's inside below.

We love the book and Charretier's art so much that we asked the artist to pass on what she has learned and teach us how to draw our favorite scoundrel and Wookiee co-pilot. Thankfully, she accepted the job.

First up is the nerf herder himself. You'll have to come back tomorrow to pick up the walking carpet extraordinaire. Take it away, Elsa!



Step 1: Start out with a circle. From there, we'll draw guidelines on the face. Sketch a vertical line down the center; this will be the nose line. Since Han is drawn here in three quarters, the line should be slightly on the right. Then draw a horizontal line a little below the center of the circle; this will be our eye line. The mouth will be positioned at the very bottom of the circle. Add the bottom of the face, the chin, and a cylinder for the neck.

Step 2: Add the hair!

Step 3: Now on to the body. It helps to break down the shapes. Draw the torso, core, arms, hips, and legs as a series of cylinders. Note that Han’s arms are crossed here, and the figure contains a lot of overlaps. I suggest you focus on one limb at a time!

Step 4: Add his belt and holster. Don't forget the little pouches!

Step 5: With ink or a darker pencil, move on to defining his facial features, placing eyes, nose, and mouth on the blue guidelines. Make sure to capture Han's famous smirk! Fill in most of Han's hair in black. Some carefully placed white accents will simulate the reflection of light.

Step 6: Let's move on to defining the shape of the jacket and arms. Don't worry about details for now, as that will be our next step. Simply note the folds around the elbows, where the arms bend.

Step 7: Add in the black shoulder patch and other jacket details, as well as the hands and black shirt.

Step 8: Ink the belt and holster.

Step 9: Finally, add some black areas for more depth!

Step 10: Congratulations, you're done! Now you, too, can draw Han Solo.

For more on Choose Your Destiny: A Han & Chewie Adventure, check out our interview with Cavan Scott and Elsa Charretier!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.