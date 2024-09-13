STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is here!

September 13, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The four-piece animated special is now available on Disney+.

In a world where Luke Skywalker is in a podrace against Max Rebo and Leia Organa is in love with Greedo, you know everything has been mixed up, mashed up and completely turned around. And that doesn’t even begin to take into account Darth Jar Jar, his associate Darth Nubs, and the rest of the characters and chaos at the heart of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, now available on Disney+.

You might want to buckle up for this twisted tale following Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), an ordinary nerf herder who unearths a powerful artifact called the Cornerstone from a hidden Jedi temple and is thrust into the mayhem.

More on LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy:

