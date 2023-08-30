Brandon Wainerdi is a freelance writer and interviewer, who also contributes to Star Wars Insider and the iconic horror magazine, FANGORIA . He is the host of Talking Bay 94 , an award-winning podcast that interviews the cast and crew of the saga. He lives in Austin with his wife, as well as his growing collection of West End Games RPG sourcebooks. In his free time, he watches Blu-ray bonus features.

Favorite Film

Star Wars: A New Hope. However, bonus points go to Empire of Dreams (found on the 2004 DVD boxset).

Favorite Character

Han Solo. Really, Harrison Ford in any movie he's in, but especially as Han Solo.

Favorite Scene

The very subtle head-tilt from Luke Skywalker when he says "I am a Jedi, like my father before me."