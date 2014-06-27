-
Zam Wesell
A shape-shifting Clawdite assassin from Zolan, Zam Wesell could assume any humanoid form. Jango Fett hired her to kill Padmé Amidala on Coruscant, but the Naboo Senator eluded an explosive that destroyed her starship, then escaped poisonous kouhuns let loose in her apartment. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi pursued Zam across Coruscant, catching her in the Outlander Club. Before she could talk, Jango shot her dead with a Kaminoan saberdart.
Gender
Female
Dimensions
Height: 1.68m
species
Clawdite
