Halloween on a Budget

October 9, 2012
Katie Cook

Halloween on a budget: a comic about the ease of making a Dengar costume with toilet paper and a brown shirt.

Katie Cook is a cartoonist and writer. She is kind of a big deal... to her cat. You can find her art and comics at katiecandraw.com, gronkcomic.com and find her mumbling like a raving lunatic at on Twitter @katiecandraw.

Katie Cook Web Comics back to school star wars halloween Star Wars Art

