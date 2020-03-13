ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Amy Ratcliffe

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer and geek. She contributes to various outlets including Nerdist, IGN, and Star Wars Insider. She is obsessed with Star Wars (especially The Clone Wars) and goes to Disney theme parks as often as possible. If you cut her, she bleeds coffee.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Standing in line to buy tickets for The Phantom Menace (I'm a late bloomer).
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Han Solo or Ahsoka Tano, depends on the day.
FAVORITE SCENE
Luke watching the sunset on Tatooine.
  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    10 Star Wars Gems to Watch on Disney+

    March 13, 2020

    Mar 13

  • {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    20 Outstanding Characters Introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

    February 14, 2020

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    'This Is All A Dream Come True': Fans Share Their Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Reactions

    October 10, 2019

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    The Minds Behind Star Wars Resistance on What's Ahead in the Final Season

    October 1, 2019

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    New Galactic Builders Series from Star Wars: Force for Change Celebrates STEM and Star Wars

    September 26, 2019

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    8 of the Weirdest Creatures from the Star Wars Saga

    August 20, 2019

    Aug 20

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    8 Star Wars Books and Comics to Expand Your Love of the Saga

    August 5, 2019

    Aug 5

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Harveys Punches it with New Star Wars Collection

    May 6, 2019

    May 6

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Fans Share Their Favorite Celebration Experiences

    March 29, 2019

    Mar 29

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    How Loungefly Brings the Runway Aesthetic to Star Wars Accessories

    December 10, 2018

    Dec 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    A View from the Behind-the-Scenes Stage at Star Wars Celebration

    November 16, 2018

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Creature Feature: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Corellian Hounds

    November 9, 2018

    Nov 9

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Check Out 5 Incredible Illustrations from Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy - Exclusive

    October 1, 2018

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    5 Ways to Stay on Target and Start Preparing for Star Wars Celebration

    August 27, 2018

    Aug 27

  • {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Why We Love Star Wars: The Clone Wars

    August 16, 2018

    Aug 16

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Fully Operational Fandom: Noserain's Moody, Dazzling Star Wars Toy Photography

    June 4, 2018

    Jun 4

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    6 Reasons to Try runDisney Star Wars, Even if You’re New to Running

    April 10, 2018

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Fully Operational Fandom: This 17-Foot-Tall AT-AT Would Even Impress the Emperor

    March 9, 2018

    Mar 9

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Star Wars Golden Books Illustrator Chris Kennett on Living His Drawing Dreams

    January 18, 2018

    Jan 18

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Galactic Costuming: Emily Schram's Cool Captain Rex Cosplay

    January 3, 2018

    Jan 3

  • {:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

    21 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Quotes to Use in Everyday Life

    January 2, 2018

    Jan 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Ashley Eckstein Reveals New Her Universe Star Wars Fashions Coming to shopDisney and Disney Store

    December 5, 2017

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Fully Operational Fandom: Desmond's Creative Star Wars-Themed Bedroom

    December 1, 2017

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Creature Feature: 8 Things You Might Not Know About the Dianoga

    October 26, 2017

    Oct 26

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Discussing the Star Wars Publishing Landscape with Lucasfilm's Michael Siglain

    October 10, 2017

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Creature Feature: 6 Things You Might Not Know About Rancors

    October 4, 2017

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    7 Times Battle Droids Made Us Laugh Out Loud

    September 28, 2017

    Sep 28

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Charles Soule on the Powerful First Arc of Marvel's Darth Vader

    September 14, 2017

    Sep 14

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    We Went on a Find the Force Scavenger Hunt

    September 5, 2017

    Sep 5

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

    8 Tips to Have a Most Impressive Force Friday II

    August 30, 2017

    Aug 30

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Galactic Costuming: Alexina Duncan's Amazing Hera Syndulla Cosplay

    August 28, 2017

    Aug 28

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Creature Feature: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Nightwatcher Worms

    August 24, 2017

    Aug 24

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    8 Things We Learned from 'Star Wars and the Power of Costume'

    August 16, 2017

    Aug 16

  • {:title=>"Forces of Destiny", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/forces-of-destiny"}

    10 Great Quotes from Star Wars Forces of Destiny

    August 14, 2017

    Aug 14

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    10 Things We Learned from Battlefront II: Inferno Squad

    August 2, 2017

    Aug 2

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    7 Reasons Iden Versio Rules in Battlefront II: Inferno Squad

    July 26, 2017

    Jul 26

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Creature Feature: 6 Things You Might Not Know About Happabores

    July 17, 2017

    Jul 17

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Galactic Costuming: One Fan's Journey in the 501st Legion

    July 10, 2017

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Fully Operational Fandom: This Vader Down Diorama Makes Us Want to Turn to the Dark Side

    July 5, 2017

    Jul 5

  • {:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"}

    5 Reasons You Need to Watch LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

    June 23, 2017

    Jun 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved