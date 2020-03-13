10 Star Wars Gems to Watch on Disney+

From documentaries and deleted scenes to hours of animation, one StarWars.com writer picks 10 favorites.

Raise your hand if you’ve already allocated several hours to digging into everything Disney+ has to offer. Know that you’re not alone. Since its launch, Disney+ has enticed viewers with original content as well as an extensive back catalog with everything from animated features to documentaries. If you think you’ve watched all the Star Wars content the streaming service has to offer, it’s worth taking another look and exploring beyond the films you know and love. We’ll give you a place to start with these 10 Star Wars gems you should watch (or rewatch) as soon as you can.

1. Empire of Dreams

The making of the original trilogy is as fascinating as the saga, and Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy documents the craft behind the camera. Featuring interviews with the maker himself, George Lucas, and key cast and crew, the 2004 documentary examines the road to production for Star Wars: A New Hope and its sequels. Star Wars has had an indelible mark upon pop culture, and Empire of Dreams puts that under the spotlight, placing the original trilogy in the context of the time when it was released.

2. The Zillo Beast arc, Star Wars: The Clone Wars

What if you put a kaiju in Star Wars? You’d get something like the Zillo Beast in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This two-part story delves underground on Malastare, where a Republic superweapon disturbs a massive creature's home. The Zillo Beast, understandably, isn't thrilled about this incursion and tries to defend itself. A complex debate about what to do with the Zillo Beast -- kill it, capture it for study, or leave it be -- ensues, and it’s fascinating.

3. “The Deserter," Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Once a clone is made, he doesn’t have the option to pursue a career of his choice. The Kaminoans train them to be soldiers. Period. But in "The Deserter," from the second season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a group of clones, including Captain Rex, encounter a clone who left the war behind and started a family. He wanted something different. He and Rex have a poignant conversation about duty. It's an important aspect of the conflict to consider.

4. “Droids in Distress,” Star Wars Rebels

When you need food and fuel to sustain your crew and your ship, you do what's going to make you credits. The Ghost faces this problem more than once in Star Wars Rebels, and in "Droid in Distress" they agree to intercept a shipment of Imperial weapons. A star commuter shuttle factors into their heist, and the Ghost team runs into C-3PO and R2-D2 aboard the shuttle. It's a blast to see the familiar characters alongside the Rebels heroes, plus Senator Bail Organa makes an appearance.

5. “The Call,” Star Wars Rebels

Let us repeat that: space whales. Star Wars Rebels' "The Call" introduces purrgil, mysterious whale-like creatures that live in space. That's already cool, but it gets better. Purrgil are capable of hyperspace travel. Beings that can take themselves through hyperspace! Come on. They're awe-inspiring, and it's fun to see how Hera and the Ghost crew react to this galactic wonder.

6. “Bibo,” Star Wars Resistance

Did you ever want to own a pet? So does Neeku in Star Wars Resistance. When Neeku sees the little blob of a creature in "Bibo," he decides to adopt it without question -- despite its pungent odor. He names it, you guessed it, Bibo and lovingly defends the sea creature as it eats its way through the Colossus. But...not all is as it seems. Bibo isn't a stray, and the small creature becomes a rescue project in more ways than one. Minus the part where Bibo is an alien sea creature, this story is incredibly relatable.

7. “Rendezvous Point,” Star Wars Resistance

First Order soldiers and Resistance rebels don't often have the opportunity to talk with each other one on one. They're usually in the midst of battle or maybe interrogating each other. One of Star Wars Resistance's characters, Tam Ryvora, is in the First Order, so the series explores why Tam chooses to join that side. "Rendezvous Point" puts Tam opposite of Resistance pilot Venisa Doza. The resulting frank conversations help us understand Tam's point of view, while also illustrating the belief and sacrifice it takes to join the Resistance.

8. Star Wars film deleted scenes

If you've watched the Star Wars films dozens of times and haven't checked out the deleted scenes, it's time to fill this void. Select any of the Star Wars movies on Disney+ and then choose the special features. Each title has deleted scenes in high quality for you to enjoy. Get a glimpse of Tosche Station, see Luke build his new lightsaber after he lost his in Cloud City, and much, much more.

9. LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Like LEGO? Then Disney+ has plenty of Star Wars LEGO for you, including LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. The series blends a playful tone with weighty family dynamics and romping capers. "The Lost Treasure of Cloud City" is a prime example of the utter joy of the series. Rowan, the youngest of the Freemaker family, signs everyone up to help Lando Calrissian get from the Imperial occupied Cloud City. Bonus: this episode has a Star Wars version of three kids in a trench coat posing as an adult.

10. LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

C-3PO and R2-D2 have gone on many adventures throughout the galaxy. The former is usually not thrilled about being placed in dangerous situations; he’d rather be involved in matters of etiquette. However, Threepio does like being the center of attention. LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales puts C-3PO and his astromech buddy in the spotlight; the droid duo retells Episode I through Episode VI from their perspective. It's a lighthearted, delightful look at the saga.

Finally, you can watch The Mandalorian’s first season over and over. No judgment here.